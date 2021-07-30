Clear

Local mom accused of taking more nearly $250k from fallen police officer fund intended for her son - here's where the money went

Court documents are telling us more about a Robinson woman accused of misappropriating almost a quarter of a million dollars from her son's estate.

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 2:21 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Court documents are telling us more about a Robinson woman accused of misappropriating almost a quarter of a million dollars from her son's estate.

Police arrested 31-year-old Josie Huff in Robinson on Thursday. Her son is the child of fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

According to police, Huff "misused and misappropriated" $248,654.81 from her son's estate for self-gain. Huff was the guardian of the estate for her son.

LINK | 10-42: Officer Rob Pitts receives his final call

This fund included money from Federal Fallen Officer Line of Duty Death Benefits, Indiana Public Employee Retirement Fund, and Social Security.

Here's what she was accused of doing

The initial tip of Huff misusing the money came from a family member of Officer Pitts.

That family member told investigators Huff used the money to buy a Jeep and then get a repossessed vehicle back. A different family member says Huff bought a PT Cruiser with the money.

A breakdown of the numbers - The first benefit payment

10-22-18 -- Huff allegedly deposited $111,212.31 into her personal bank account using an Electronic Funds Transfer. This money was the first Federal Law Enforcement Officer Line of Duty Death Benefit payment made to Officer Pitts' son.

10-22-18 -- The same day the money was transferred to Huff's account, investigators say there was a $5,480.69 deduction from the US Department of Treasury, Bureau of Fiscal Service (on behalf of the Department of Education), and the Federal Offset Unit. Officials say this was to repay Huff's delinquent student loan debt.

10-26-18 through 11-13-18 -- Investigators said there were ATM withdrawals of $53,173.47

11-13-18 -- Investigators said Huff spent or withdrew a total of $77,169.82 in the first month of the money's deposit.

12-12-18 -- By December, the balance in the account was down to $977.96.

12-24-18 -- The account had a negative balance of minus $363.97. That means she was accused of spending the entire payment of over $111,000 made to her son from the federal benefits.

Investigators said the purchases include transactions from Amazon Prime Market Place, Amazon.com, Amazon Digital, Walmart, McDonald's, Guitar Center, Comcast, Mikeandapri (Facebook), Dollar Tree, Microsoft Xbox.

2-8-19 -- The account had a balance of negative $3,728.85.

The second benefits payment

2-11-19 -- Pitts' son received a second payment from the US Treasure for $54,074.81. This was his second payment for the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Line of Duty Death Benefit. By the end of the day, the balance was down to $38,698.92.

2-12-19 through 3-4-19 -- Investigators said they found purchases from Amazon Marketplace, many flower purchases, and Playstation Net.

3-4-19 -- The account had a balance of negative $1,467.86.

The third payment

8-26-19 -- Pitt's son received a payment of $50,000 from the Indiana Public Retirement System because of his father's line of duty death. Huff allegedly deposited that money into her Crane Credit Union account. Officials said there were similar purchases as before.

8-26-19 through 9-7-19 -- Investigators said Huff withdrew $36,200 from the account.

9-20-19 -- The account had a balance of $3.12.

9-24-19 -- The account was overdrawn.

The investigation

In June of 2021, investigators talked with Huff's mother. They asked her about the checks Huff wrote to her.

She told police Huff bought a hot tub, a PT Cruiser, and repaid money she had previously borrowed from her. Huff's mother told investigators she wasn't aware that the money came from the line of duty death benefits.

Around that same time, investigators spoke with Huff's ex-husband. He had possession of a Jeep Huff bought. He claims he paid $8,000 to get the Jeep back after Huff failed to make payments on a title loan.

He told investigators Huff said she bought the Jeep with a tax refund.

Police said he seemed "genuinely surprised" when he found out that Huff was accused of buying the Jeep with the money from the benefit fund.

That same month, officials talked with Huff's ex-mother-in-law. She claims Huff stole her son's tools and their children's toys. She accused Huff of selling them for drug money.

Huff's sister told investigators Huff had a drug problem, and it had been getting worse. She claimed Huff always had a spending problem and would often write checks that would bounce.

The arrest

On Thursday, a press release from Indiana State Police says a tip from a family member of Huff is what led to her arrest. Police in Robinson took her into custody. She will be transferred to the Sullivan County Jail.

At this point, she is facing a charge of theft.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunny and Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: ISU PD needs your help identifying this individual

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

17-year-old faces charges in shooting of 15-year-old

Image

Woman arrested after police say she misappropriated nearly $250k from the son of fallen THPD officer's estate

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 81

Image

ISU teams with DLC Media for new radio deal

Image

TH Rex end losing streak

Image

Shoals Community School Corp set for a return to the classroom

Image

A cool down is coming - Kevin explains

Image

Lung Cancer Screening

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1417263

Reported Deaths: 25865
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56345210564
DuPage938521321
Will782101042
Lake692581028
Kane60143816
Winnebago34763524
Madison32544534
St. Clair30167526
McHenry29631299
Peoria23747347
Champaign21668159
Sangamon19714245
McLean18902194
Tazewell17530308
Rock Island15406329
Kankakee14758224
Kendall13521100
LaSalle12975254
Macon11202215
DeKalb10295122
Vermilion10272154
Adams9676129
Williamson8203138
Whiteside7254174
Boone694780
Ogle630084
Grundy606279
Clinton592893
Coles5882101
Knox5738157
Jackson547765
Henry516870
Macoupin499590
Livingston494694
Woodford493183
Franklin490279
Stephenson488886
Effingham483674
Marion4804118
Jefferson4679123
Monroe452594
Randolph433287
Lee424154
Morgan414593
Fulton411059
Logan408366
Christian395575
Bureau386487
Montgomery385874
Iroquois330368
Perry329662
Fayette327056
McDonough308151
Jersey279952
Saline272957
Douglas264736
Union250642
Lawrence245327
Shelby236938
Crawford220126
Bond213824
Cass211127
Carroll205337
Pike202753
Ford195250
Hancock194632
Clark191234
Wayne190453
Warren186750
Jo Daviess183624
Richland182440
White181826
Edgar180342
Washington169525
Moultrie168628
Mason164647
De Witt161529
Piatt156714
Johnson155916
Clay155543
Greene154834
Mercer152434
Wabash149412
Massac144641
Cumberland131119
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall110819
Hamilton90616
Schuyler8157
Brown8136
Pulaski7477
Stark66825
Edwards63612
Calhoun5432
Henderson53414
Gallatin5144
Scott5091
Putnam4943
Alexander49211
Hardin39612
Pope3404
Unassigned592432
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 769875

Reported Deaths: 13999
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1057621807
Lake570271031
Allen43112700
Hamilton37395426
St. Joseph37377568
Elkhart29801471
Tippecanoe23544231
Vanderburgh23269405
Porter19593327
Johnson18880394
Hendricks18129323
Clark13595198
Madison13590347
Vigo12890256
Monroe12598178
LaPorte12585225
Delaware11170198
Howard10724237
Kosciusko9804124
Hancock8778150
Bartholomew8286157
Warrick8094157
Floyd8063182
Grant7387181
Wayne7244201
Boone7221105
Morgan6934143
Marshall6351117
Dubois6291118
Cass6101112
Dearborn603578
Noble602090
Henry5969111
Jackson518077
Shelby511698
Lawrence4946127
Gibson464296
Montgomery460392
DeKalb457885
Clinton457455
Harrison456477
Huntington419382
Whitley417945
Steuben411760
Miami406773
Jasper402155
Knox390491
Putnam386062
Wabash370984
Adams354456
Ripley352371
Jefferson345387
White340754
Daviess3094100
Wells304581
Greene295585
Decatur293293
Fayette287164
Posey283135
Scott282358
LaGrange278172
Clay275649
Washington255337
Randolph247983
Jennings239949
Spencer239331
Fountain236550
Starke229959
Owen223859
Sullivan222143
Fulton209145
Jay203332
Carroll198522
Orange192356
Perry190639
Vermillion181544
Rush178327
Tipton173448
Franklin172935
Parke156116
Pike143034
Blackford138132
Pulaski123848
Newton123536
Benton109915
Brown106443
Crawford106216
Martin92515
Warren88015
Switzerland8468
Union73610
Ohio58511
Unassigned0429