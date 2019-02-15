Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Local mine adds jobs in rebuilding phase

(photo courtesy of Sunrise Coal, LLC)

A local coal plant has added more jobs in a rebuilding period.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 2:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A local coal plant has added more jobs in a rebuilding period.

Sunrise Coal, LLC operates a mine in Carlisle. The company recently added more than 30 new positions at that location.

A spokesperson said due to a decline in the coal business the Carlisle Mine was idled for a few years. It was not actively producing coal, but it was still being maintained from the summer of 2015 through the summer of 2018.

The Carlisle Mine is producing coal again and there are currently over 100 employees at the facility.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Cooler air arrives, minor snow chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Treating a Cold vs the Flu - Milburn Pharmacy

Image

"Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

Image

Illinois votes to increase minimum wage to $15-an-hour by 2025

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

"Winter Mystery" Theater Wabash Activity Center February 21st, 7:30pm

Image

Excessive rain can damage area fields

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and colder. Light afternoon snow possible especially south. High: 32°

Image

THN HOWE

Image

Craig Porter THS

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers