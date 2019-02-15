Local mine adds jobs in rebuilding phase

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A local coal plant has added more jobs in a rebuilding period.

Sunrise Coal, LLC operates a mine in Carlisle. The company recently added more than 30 new positions at that location.

A spokesperson said due to a decline in the coal business the Carlisle Mine was idled for a few years. It was not actively producing coal, but it was still being maintained from the summer of 2015 through the summer of 2018.

The Carlisle Mine is producing coal again and there are currently over 100 employees at the facility.