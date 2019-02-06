Local middle school students celebrated at FABS Night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Otter Creek Middle School in Terre Haute celebrated its students on Wednesday night.

The school held its annual FABS Night.

The event showcased student talent.

Students performed music, read poetry displayed their artwork, and even gave a physical education demo.

They also showed off their knowledge with a science fair.

The event wasn't all work...there was also a book fair and a dinner.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Otter Creek Middle School Athletic Booster Club.