Sarah Scott Middle School gaining national attention for its digital signage

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- There's something pretty amazing going on at Sarah Scott Middle School.

The school was recently recognized on the national level for its digital signs.

The school has eight digital signs throughout the school.

They show information about school events and outstanding students.

The signs even are used to broadcast weekly newscasts by students.

The monitors sit in the hallways. It's a partnership with the national company Rise Vision.

The company works with 3,000 schools.

Rise Vision recently highlighted the school for how it uses the signs.

That includes getting students involved in school happenings and current events.

Tony Smodilla works a lot with the software.

He said it's great to see the kids react to their school making national headlines.

"It's kind of cool for them to see themselves in that aspect outside of Vigo County or outside of Terre Haute. For them to realize that there are bigger things outside of your school or your family, you know the world's a big place," said Smodilla.