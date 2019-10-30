Local medical center starts $4 million renovation and expansion project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Health Center is making some changes.

Wednesday marked the beginning of a 3,700 square foot renovation and expansion project.

Part of the expansion will take place where the main entrance is currently located.

This will move the main entrance to the northside of the building. It will allow for more patient parking.

10 new exam rooms will also be added along with additional space in the patient waiting room.

Leaders say the project costs $4 million.

It's expected to be completed in December of 2020.