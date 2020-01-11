Local medical clinic starts sewing project to help wildlife in Australia

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Right here in the Wabash Valley, people are finding ways to help the animals impacted by the devastating fires in Australia.

Those at Wheat Medical in Clinton, Indiana are spending their weekend making kangaroo and wallaby pouches.

They'll be mailed to Australia to help with efforts to save wildlife.

News 10 stopped by Saturday to learn more about this awesome project.

"We're all wildlife lovers. We're passionate about wildlife, especially at Wheat Medical. I know everybody else is. The ones who showed up today, we're all passionate about the wildlife. I think we should help out as a community, and we are," said Tenia Wheat.

These volunteers are using instructions they found online.

Donations can be dropped off at Wheat Medical Center through this week.

Wheat said she will mail everything out next Friday.