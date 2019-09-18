Local mayor speaks in support for truck weight rule change

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mayor is advocating for truck weight changes that could impact his area.

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb spoke in front of the Study Committee on Roads and Transportation on Wednesday.

Lawmakers heard arguments for and against a possible change.

It would allow trucks to carry larger loads of masonry products.

Some experts feel an increased weight load would ave a good economic impact.

Sullivan County is home to Brampton Brick.

Lamb feels the company is vital for jobs and revitalization.

He said mutual support is important.

"They create quality of life projects and government alone can not do it alone. We need this partnership. At the end of the day, a successful Sullivan and successful industry is dependent upon this industry, and especially Brampton Brick," Lamb said.

There are no final decisions during these study committees.

The hearings help lawmakers form recommendations during legislative sessions.