TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students had the opportunity to put their math skills to the test!

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosted a High School Mathematics Competition Saturday!

There were nearly 200 participants from Indiana and Illinois.

Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, and West Vigo High Schools were well represented.

Organizers say this is a great way for high school problem solvers to go above and beyond their normal cirriculum.