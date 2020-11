CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has sentenced a local man in a murder case.

Jesse Mathews has received a sentence for 70 and a half years. This is on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse, in addition to a habitual offender enhancement.

This case involves the killing of Virginia 'Dee' Myrtle in 2016. She was found dead in her Staunton, Indiana home.

A jury found Mathews guilty in September.