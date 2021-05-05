Marshall teenager set to join the Space Force after graduation

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - One small-town young man is on his way to the Space Force. Aaron Sisson is a teenager from Marshall, Illinois

He's set to graduate high school soon and then he'll be blasting off to unknown missions.

Sisson joined the Air force last July. Shortly after, he got a call to join the United States Space Force.

"And then I was waiting around for a job. Staff Sergeant Herman called me like hey would you want to do this, and so I was just like yeah that sounds great. On June 8 I will leave for Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio Texas. I'll go through basic training down there and then after that, I'll be in schooling in California for my job," says Sisson.

His recruiter says it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Honestly Aaron was the only one qualified to do the job," says SSgt. Joshua Herman.

Sisson's rank will be Specialist E-1. He will be working with space systems operations among other things.

"I'll be doing like rocket launches control and satellites transmitting data from here to there," Sisson said.

SSgt. Herman says this is such a good thing for the town of Marshall.

"I think Aaron getting this job from a small town it, helps really spread the information like hey the Air Force - they're recruiting and potentially helping us recruit people that wouldn't hear about it if it weren't for him," says SSgt. Herman.

Sisson has advice for anyone who wants to go the same route.

"Explore your opportunities and just have the courage to say yes because like I didn't know much about the space force or what it was like but I said yes now here I am and ready to go."