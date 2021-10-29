Lawsuit claims Vigo County Health Department violated local man's First Amendment right with Facebook ban

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man says the Vigo County Health Department's actions have violated his right to free speech. With the help of the ACLU - he is suing the health department.

Doug Springer, from Vigo County, filed a federal civil lawsuit. His allegations stem from social media.

Springer claims the health department violated his rights by banning him from the department's Facebook page.

Springer says in January, he commented on a health department post involving COVID-19 cases in the county. It's an action he claims got him banned.

Springer said he reacted to a Facebook post from the department, writing that positive COVID-19 test results aren't the same as cases of sick patients.

According to court documents - the Vigo County Health Department posted this graphic on January 27 of this year.

Court documents say, Springer, to the best of his recollection, posted the following:

"They are NOT cases; they are positive test results and the majority of them will never get sick from the virus. The very fact that the number of positives without accompanying illness is so high shows that the virus is much less dangerous than it is being portrayed."

When the health department banned him from the page - it hid his previous comments from public view. It also continues to ban him from making new comments.

The lawsuit claims the actions from the Vigo County Health Department violate Springer's rights under the First Amendment. It goes on to say the department's actions represent improper viewpoint-based discrimination.

He's asking to be unbanned from the health department's Facebook page and for all of his comments to be restored.

News 10 reached out to Vigo County Health Department Administrator Joni Wise. She told us she had no comment about the pending litigation.

We also reached out to the three county commissioners and county health commissioner via email. We asked a series of questions about social media policies and the removal of comments. So far, we have not received responses.