SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is facing several charges after police said he crawled through a doggy door to steal a truck.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Department said Garland Tuttle Jr. is facing charges for burglary, auto theft and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
According to the Sullivan County Sheriff, it all happened Saturday afternoon in Farmersburg.
Police said they got a call about a pickup truck that was stolen from a locked garage.
They later found Tuttle in the truck.
Police said he had a blood alcohol content of .291 percent.
He remains in the Sullivan County Jail.
Related Content
- Local man is facing several charges after police say he crawled through a doggy door to steal a truck
- Parke County man facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase
- Local man facing charges for allegedly choking a family member
- Hymera man arrested, facing drug charges after police stop
- Man involved in police chase could face multiple charges
- Bloomington police face criticism for armored truck purchase
- Bloomington police face criticism for armored truck purchase
- Former coach faces charges
- West Terre Haute man faces rape charges
- Cayuga man arrested, facing drug charges