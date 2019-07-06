Local man is facing several charges after police say he crawled through a doggy door to steal a truck

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is facing several charges after police said he crawled through a doggy door to steal a truck.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Department said Garland Tuttle Jr. is facing charges for burglary, auto theft and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff, it all happened Saturday afternoon in Farmersburg.

Police said they got a call about a pickup truck that was stolen from a locked garage.

They later found Tuttle in the truck.

Police said he had a blood alcohol content of .291 percent.

He remains in the Sullivan County Jail.