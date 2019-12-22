Local man hosts event to help the homeless in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man has made it his mission to help the homeless across the Wabash Valley.

DJ Shouse organized the 'Beast Training Giveaway' Sunday.

It's an event where those in need were able to get a warm meal and the items they desperately need.

Shouse came up with the idea after seeing so many people struggling to make it in Vigo County.

He partnered with the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.

Other local businesses also helped the cause.

Shouse said it's a great feeling making an impact.

"I'm speechless. I really am. Words can't describe some of the things people we're coming up and saying to me. I'm not a cryer, but they got me today. They broke me down today," said Shouse.

Shouse said nearly a 100 people stopped by.

He said he's greatful for all the support from the commmunity.