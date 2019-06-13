Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local man hopes to surprise wife with lottery winnings

The Hoosier Lottery says a local man won a CA$H 5 jackpot and now he hopes to surprise his wife with the winnings.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 3:42 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A retired man from Terre Haute hopes to surprise his wife with his lottery winnings, according to the Hoosier Lottery. 

Richard H. won $85,000 with a ticket he bought on June 8th. The Hoosier Lottery said Baesler's Market on Poplar Street in Terre Haute sold the winning Quick Pick CA$H 5 ticket.

He plans to take his wife out to a nice dinner, and surprise her with the check. He said he hopes to use the money to take her on a trip to Italy.

Richard was enjoying his morning coffee when he said his ticket online as a winner. He stated, “I had to check the ticket each day to make sure the numbers didn’t change.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Becoming sunny but windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning showers possible, then windy and very cool with some afternoon sunshine. High: 68°

Image

"No hate in this state..." words that were ringing around the Vigo County Courthouse

Image

Terre Haute Rex

Image

Lincoln Hale

Image

Terre Haute group hosted Alzheimer's Walk Kick Off

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

Greene County man behind bars facing criminal recklessness charges.

Image

Names released in Knox County Crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.