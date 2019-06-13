Local man hopes to surprise wife with lottery winnings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A retired man from Terre Haute hopes to surprise his wife with his lottery winnings, according to the Hoosier Lottery.
Richard H. won $85,000 with a ticket he bought on June 8th. The Hoosier Lottery said Baesler's Market on Poplar Street in Terre Haute sold the winning Quick Pick CA$H 5 ticket.
He plans to take his wife out to a nice dinner, and surprise her with the check. He said he hopes to use the money to take her on a trip to Italy.
Richard was enjoying his morning coffee when he said his ticket online as a winner. He stated, “I had to check the ticket each day to make sure the numbers didn’t change.”
