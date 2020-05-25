Local man honors Vietnam veterans with decorated tractor

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents driving between Bicknell and Bruceville on Memorial Day may have noticed a special tractor alongside the road. The black tractor on highway 67 is a tribute to Vietnam veterans.

Tom Lehman owns it. He served in the air force in the early 1970s. He now takes the decked out tractor to shows to honor people who served in Vietnam. Veterans who served have taken time to put their signatures on the tractor.

Lehman says, "I was there and my three brothers were all there and we all came home and a lot of them didn't. So I just decided to go ahead and do it. I just don't want them to be forgotten."

Lehman served in Vietnam from 1971 to 1972. He ended up staying in the air force for over twenty years.