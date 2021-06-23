Local man honored in Linton Freedom Festival

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A festival is coming back in full swing this year, and it is honoring one local man by making him a parade marshal.

Lonnie Bedwell will be this year's parade marshal at the Freedom Festival in Linton.

Bedwell lost his eyesight 24 years ago in a hunting accident. Since then, he climbed mountains, worked construction, kayaked, and so much more.

He told us when community leaders told him the news, he didn't know what to say.

"So many people from this community provided me opportunities and believed in me to do stuff. So that's kind of what it is. This is something, in my opinion, it's something for all of us instead of about me," Bedwell said.

The Linton Freedom Festival starts this weekend.