Local man honored 65 years after his service in the Korean War

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley man received an honor 65 years in the making.
U.S. leaders presented the Purple Heart to Paul Lucas.
Lucas grew up near Farmersburg, Indiana.
He's a Korean War veteran.
The ceremony took place on Monday at the Clay County Courthouse.
Friends and family say the award is well deserved.
"I feel very good about it, You know because I earned it," Lucas said.
He also won several other awards, including medals from the Defense Department and the United Nations.
