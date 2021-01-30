Local man holds book signing for children's book

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana man has written a children's book.

He offered this book signing opportunity at launch academy Saturday.

Author Caleb Moore wrote the book called "The Fox that had Toots."

He says the book centers around encouraging children to not give up on their dreams.

"In general, no matter what a child's going through they, you know, should have the confidence to not give up on what they want to accomplish. That was my goal and just to make it funny and engaging for kids," said author Caleb Moore.

Moore says you can find the book on amazon.

He's already working on his next book.