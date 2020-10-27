Local man helps a bald eagle that was hit by a car in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is helping an injured bald eagle.
On Monday, the Knox County Sheriff's Office took a call that a driver hit the eagle.
That's when the deputy made a call to Angel Lange, a wildlife rehabilitator.
Bald eagles are no longer on the endangered species list, but they are still protected under multiple federal laws and regulations.
