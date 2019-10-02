Clear

Local man arrested for murder

Suspect was already wanted by police

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 6:45 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has been arrested for murder.

Nathan Epple was booked into the Vigo County jail on charges of murder, robbery and theft.

Terre Haute police arrested epple Tuesday night.

We do not know the details behind the arrest right now.

We do know Epple was already wanted by police.

A judge issued a warrant for his arrest after Epple walked away from the Odyssey drug and rehab center back in August.

That's related to Epple's pending case where he faces two counts of armed robbery.

Jail records indicate epple could appear in court Wednesday morning.

