Local long-term care facility receives COVID-19 vaccine

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosiers living and working in long-term care facilities have been receiving vaccines for a couple of weeks now.

This continued on Tuesday at Providence Health Care in Vigo County. The facility began its first round of vaccines for staff and residents.

Providence Health Care says the vaccine brings hope to get back to life as we knew it before the pandemic.

"I did have COVID last August. And I was in the hospital for so long that when I tried to stand up, I couldn't," Malinda Medsker, a resident in the facility said.

Both residents and staff will receive the second dose in a month.