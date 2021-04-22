Local long-term care facility introduces new 'Safeguard' program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local long-term living facility has introduced a new program.

Signature Healthcare has developed 'Safeguard.'

Statement from Signature Health “We at Signature HealthCARE of Terre Haute are dedicated to continuing the fight against Covid-19. Our amazing team has been relentless in that endeavor. That is why implementing each step of the SAFEGUARD program is so exciting! It’s about protecting the health and safety of our residents and staff. We are thankful that Signature HealthCARE is investing in these important programs and cutting-edge technology for the continued safety of our residents, staff, and our visitors.” -Crystal Rickard, Administrator/CEO Signature HealthCARE of Terre Haute

The goal is to reduce and control infectious agents, like COVID-19.

Part of the program includes a platform called 'Viral Mitigation Solutions by Premier Workforce Solutions.

It uses screening, sanitation, and air equipment to mitigate virus transmission.

"They're able to have family members back in, have residents see their family again. As soon as those things are opening back up, Signature chose to make that investment and to make their facilities as safe as they possibly can," Nick Porter, the President, and CEO of Premier Workforce Solutions said.

Safeguard also boosts vaccination and testing capabilities. The program will be implemented in all 110 facilities.