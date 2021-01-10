Library offering help with virtual job interviews

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Technology is being used a lot more for job interviews during the pandemic.

That's why the Vigo county public library wants to help.

Staff there realize not everyone has access to an internet connection and a webcam for virtual interviews.

They have 6-spaces for people to use by appointment.

The rooms can also be used for school work.

You can also print out anything for free.

"People need a place they can feel safe and it's free and reliable to go to. So this is a way where we can serve our library both here at our main location at 7th Poplar and our West Terre Haute branch," said the manager Bonnie McNair.

The library is also trying to help people sign-up to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Remember, those 80 and older in Indiana can register now.

Nearly 86,000 seniors have already scheduled their appointments for the free vaccine since Friday.

You can call 2-1-1 or go to coronavirus.in.gov to sign up.