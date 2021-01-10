Clear

Library offering help with virtual job interviews

Technology is being used a lot more for job interviews during the pandemic.

Posted: Jan 10, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2021 10:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Technology is being used a lot more for job interviews during the pandemic.
That's why the Vigo county public library wants to help.
Staff there realize not everyone has access to an internet connection and a webcam for virtual interviews.
They have 6-spaces for people to use by appointment.
The rooms can also be used for school work.
You can also print out anything for free.

"People need a place they can feel safe and it's free and reliable to go to. So this is a way where we can serve our library both here at our main location at 7th Poplar and our West Terre Haute branch," said the manager Bonnie McNair.

The library is also trying to help people sign-up to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Remember, those 80 and older in Indiana can register now.
Nearly 86,000 seniors have already scheduled their appointments for the free vaccine since Friday.
You can call 2-1-1 or go to coronavirus.in.gov to sign up.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Paris
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Another cloudy and cold evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2020 Weather Recap

Image

Slow down for snow plows

Image

Blessing of the Wabash River

Image

Help with virtual job interviews

Image

Technology helps to connect families

Image

Residents and staff at Glenburn Home thankful for COVID-19 vaccine

Image

State lawmakers responds to violence at Capitol

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Crackerbarrel session tackles education

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1024039

Reported Deaths: 19210
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4159918701
DuPage657841105
Will55611833
Lake50860857
Kane43928648
Winnebago25288396
Madison22785429
St. Clair20815393
McHenry20467232
Champaign1475691
Peoria14210221
Sangamon13915223
McLean12525144
Rock Island11467291
Tazewell11300229
Kankakee11101171
Kendall910176
LaSalle8906240
Macon8406175
DeKalb707287
Vermilion701498
Adams700497
Williamson5861111
Boone535876
Whiteside5072170
Clinton477781
Coles455676
Ogle442566
Knox4326134
Effingham415565
Grundy414754
Jackson392367
Henry387771
Marion3766111
Franklin364563
Macoupin354691
Randolph353862
Stephenson339072
Monroe338562
Livingston336264
Jefferson316795
Morgan315086
Woodford304162
Bureau293777
Logan293254
Lee286969
Christian282069
Fayette281052
Montgomery259732
Iroquois249653
Perry249160
Fulton247846
Jersey209947
Lawrence207729
McDonough205448
Douglas194433
Saline193248
Shelby188934
Union188232
Cass170131
Crawford168232
Bond165420
Warren155042
Pike149243
Richland145540
Wayne143442
Jo Daviess142924
Hancock141832
Edgar139649
Carroll138032
Clark137424
Washington136225
Ford132146
Moultrie131627
Clay128537
White124329
Greene120141
Johnson115415
Mercer113726
Wabash112714
Mason112039
Piatt111814
De Witt104925
Cumberland102326
Jasper98615
Massac96429
Menard7939
Hamilton66312
Marshall62313
Pulaski5853
Schuyler57715
Brown54011
Stark48620
Edwards4458
Henderson42715
Calhoun4164
Gallatin3704
Alexander3647
Scott3521
Putnam3391
Hardin2568
Pope2231
Unassigned1030
Out of IL260

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 558560

Reported Deaths: 8966
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion772641239
Lake42550646
Allen30187521
Hamilton26496292
St. Joseph25685365
Elkhart23504332
Vanderburgh17372207
Tippecanoe16492110
Porter13768154
Johnson13592268
Hendricks12949229
Vigo10024166
Madison9930200
Clark9492122
Monroe8640101
Delaware8337128
LaPorte8231149
Howard7419130
Kosciusko738775
Bartholomew594591
Hancock593088
Warrick592890
Floyd5685104
Wayne5642151
Grant5507108
Dubois514868
Boone504265
Morgan479882
Marshall474884
Henry468061
Cass451456
Noble439156
Dearborn426541
Jackson399545
Shelby378675
Lawrence361867
Clinton348937
Gibson331755
DeKalb324262
Montgomery315250
Knox311939
Harrison300339
Miami293641
Steuben292339
Adams282935
Ripley276944
Wabash276645
Whitley270923
Huntington269355
Putnam267243
Jasper266232
White254438
Daviess246470
Jefferson234138
Fayette233246
Decatur230280
Greene219858
LaGrange216060
Posey215626
Wells210845
Scott205837
Clay204432
Randolph199538
Jennings181934
Sullivan181230
Spencer169917
Fountain168725
Starke165341
Washington161916
Jay157621
Fulton150529
Owen150334
Carroll146115
Orange139333
Vermillion138633
Rush137316
Franklin134630
Perry133926
Parke12418
Tipton122332
Pike104025
Blackford102722
Pulaski91335
Newton86419
Brown81528
Benton80810
Crawford6829
Martin66013
Warren6227
Union5712
Switzerland5655
Ohio4347
Unassigned0371