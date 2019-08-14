Clear

Local library gathers oral history from town's residents

Community members in Marshall, Illinois came together to create a historical archive.

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - One local library took a step into the past.

That archive is composed of oral histories from more than 200 Marshall natives.

The subjects cover a variety of topics, including everything from day to day life and World War II.

Library leaders say they appreciate the work.

The Illinois State Library helped with the project.

