Local leaders working to help community prepare for the upcoming 2020 census

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The 2020 census is right around the corner, and a local community is working to make things easier for you.

In Clark County, Illinois the public library is working to help you fill out the census paperwork online.

It's part of the U.S. Census Bureau's move to an online presence

The process will begin with a letter in the mail asking you to respond.

From there, people have the option to respond online where they can complete the questionnaire.

Those at the Marshall Public Library said they're working to make sure everyone in the community gets the help they need.

"What we're anticipating is that some of the citizens will have some questions about how to complete the questionnaire and perhaps even the online. They can trust us to answer those questions, and also provide the technology and support that they need," said Alyson Thompson, Director, Marshall Public Library.

Thompson said final dates and deadlines are still being worked out.

However, the online process is expected to begin in March or April of 2020.