'It's a little bit of light in the darkness...' Local faith leader reacts to halt of the federal death penalty

VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) - In a major announcement Thursday night, The Justice Department put a hold on federal executions.

As you may already know-Terre Haute is home to the only federal death chamber.

Sister Barbara Battista from Sisters of Providence finds hope in this ruling but recognizes there's still a lot of work to be done.

"It's a little bit of light in the darkness, and yet we have a long way to go," Battista said.

Battista has been a leader in the fight to abolish the death penalty. She worked with many of the inmates who were put to death during 2020. One of the inmates she worked with was executed in the final days of Trump's presidency.

"Their prayer was six more days...six more days-because that was right before the inauguration and it didn't happen."

The prison in Terre Haute serves as the only active federal death penalty chamber in the country. This week, the @TheJusticeDept halted executions to review procedures. Do you agree with this decision? @KitWTHI #executions — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) July 2, 2021

Battista says the halt of federal executions is long overdue, and she will continue to actively work to ensure that no one else is put to death at the Federal Prison in Terre Haute.

"Our ultimate goal, and it's only what eight miles from here...is to tear down that death house."

Sister Batistta is encouraging everyone to contact their local representatives to call for non-lethal punishment.