Local leaders kick-off the 2020 Wabash Valley Wage and Benefits Survey

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A major announcement for the future economic expansion of the Wabash Valley came on Tuesday. Local leaders announced the kick-off of the 2020 Wabash Valley wage and benefits survey. They say it will be a huge factor in attracting new business to West Central Indiana.

Accelerate West Central Indiana Economic Development and Duke Energy are sponsoring this survey. They met at the Terre Haute Regional Airport on Tuesday morning to make this announcement. District Manager at Duke Energy Rick Burger says this has been in the works for a few years.

The purpose of this survey is to obtain data about local wages and benefits. Burger says this is critical to make West Central Indiana an attractive place for new businesses and talent.

The counties involved in this survey are Clay, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo Counties in Indiana as well as Clark and Edgar Counties in Illinois.

Burger says this is the first time they’ve updated this information in nine years, so he feels this survey is long overdue.

“This is something that’s really needed to attract businesses and expand businesses here,” Burger explained, “This is the type of information that’s asked by John Doe who wants to come in here and bring a manufacturing facility here. This is very valuable information.”

Burger says this will be “huge” for our region. He says some participants have already been chosen, but local economic development agencies will truly be the driving force in selecting businesses to complete the survey.

The survey is incredibly comprehensive and will take two to three hours to complete. Through this survey, businesses will be able to compare wages and benefits with others. Burger says this will give our region a much needed competitive edge.

“This data will be accessed by anybody and that’s what is really neat. It’s a tool for everyone to use in the community,” Burger said, “This is just another exciting thing that’s happening here in the Wabash Valley. We need this if we want to grow and we want to attract. We need this marketing tool.”

The survey will be released for completion from November 9th through the 20th. On November 30th, all data will be gathered and should be released shortly thereafter. The data can be accessed through the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation or at Work One. Burger says this is a $10,000 investment, so they strongly encourage all businesses selected to participate.