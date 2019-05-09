Clear

Local leaders are excited for the opportunities gaming bill could give the county

House Bill 1015, also known as the gaming bill was signed by governor Eric Holcomb Wednesday night. That puts Vigo County one step closer to getting a Casino.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 6:44 AM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Trying to get a casino to come to Vigo County has been in the works for years.

Now, we are one step closer to that happening. That's after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1015, or the gaming bill, into law Wednesday night. This legalizes sports betting. 

For the past few months, we've been closely following the proposal and its changes as it made its way through the Indiana house and senate. 

After the Governor signed the bill Wednesday night it puts Vigo County one step closer to getting a casino. Something that local leaders said they're excited about the opportunity. 

"We're very happy about it. We've been working hard on this for many months, actually, a couple of years," Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said. "Now, we've taken that next big step to be able to put it in front of the voters." 

Governor Holcomb said he hopes the legislation will spark positive economic growth for the state and local leaders said they hope the same thing for the county.

"Whether it's the Misses going to the casino and the husband going to a local golf course. The two of them going to dinner at a local restaurant or just folks have the opportunity to stop in Terre Haute," David Haynes, Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce President said.

Haynes said if a casino were to come here the thing he's most excited about is the opportunity to show off Terre Haute and Vigo County 

"We like to talk about the good folks in Terre Haute, Vigo County and West Central Indiana," Haynes said. "This very well may give some folks from outside the region the opportunity to experience that." 

Just because this bill was signed into law does not mean the casino is a done deal. There a still a few steps that have to be taken.

First, Spectacle Entertainment has to request to move it's Gary, Indiana casino. That casino would come to Vigo County.

Then, there would have to be a referendum by Vigo County voters. They would vote on if they wanted a casino here or not.

Bennett said he wanted to make sure the referendum stayed in the bill because he wants to hear from the voters. 

Haynes said he isn't sure when the vote for the casino would happen. He said it could be as soon as this November or it could happen in the 2020 election. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Occasional showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Showers and storms likely. Windy. High: 70°

Image

Marcus Belcher

Image

Vincennes Lincoln baseball

Image

Ron McBride

Image

RP Softball

Image

RP Baseball

Image

ISU Track

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Paintings for a Playground

Image

Chance of rain and storms developing overnight. Low: 65°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017