Local leaders are excited for the opportunities gaming bill could give the county

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Trying to get a casino to come to Vigo County has been in the works for years.

Now, we are one step closer to that happening. That's after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1015, or the gaming bill, into law Wednesday night. This legalizes sports betting.

For the past few months, we've been closely following the proposal and its changes as it made its way through the Indiana house and senate.

After the Governor signed the bill Wednesday night it puts Vigo County one step closer to getting a casino. Something that local leaders said they're excited about the opportunity.

"We're very happy about it. We've been working hard on this for many months, actually, a couple of years," Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said. "Now, we've taken that next big step to be able to put it in front of the voters."

Governor Holcomb said he hopes the legislation will spark positive economic growth for the state and local leaders said they hope the same thing for the county.

"Whether it's the Misses going to the casino and the husband going to a local golf course. The two of them going to dinner at a local restaurant or just folks have the opportunity to stop in Terre Haute," David Haynes, Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce President said.

Haynes said if a casino were to come here the thing he's most excited about is the opportunity to show off Terre Haute and Vigo County

"We like to talk about the good folks in Terre Haute, Vigo County and West Central Indiana," Haynes said. "This very well may give some folks from outside the region the opportunity to experience that."

Just because this bill was signed into law does not mean the casino is a done deal. There a still a few steps that have to be taken.

First, Spectacle Entertainment has to request to move it's Gary, Indiana casino. That casino would come to Vigo County.

Then, there would have to be a referendum by Vigo County voters. They would vote on if they wanted a casino here or not.

Bennett said he wanted to make sure the referendum stayed in the bill because he wants to hear from the voters.

Haynes said he isn't sure when the vote for the casino would happen. He said it could be as soon as this November or it could happen in the 2020 election.