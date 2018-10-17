Clear
Local leaders apply for state grant to help fight scams against senior citizens

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says senior citizens are an attractive target for con artists.

That's because they are more likely to have a 'nest egg,' own their own homes and have excellent credit.

Local leaders are trying to combat issues like this.

Vigo County Commissioners are applying for a state grant.

It would put more money into adult protective services.

It's a division of the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.

The money would help protect people who are vulnerable to frauds and scams.

The grant money would total more than $200 million and allow for an Office for Adult Protective Services and to have a total of three employees.

