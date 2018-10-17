Local leaders apply for state grant to help fight scams against senior citizens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation says senior citizens are an attractive target for con artists.
That's because they are more likely to have a 'nest egg,' own their own homes and have excellent credit.
Local leaders are trying to combat issues like this.
Vigo County Commissioners are applying for a state grant.
It would put more money into adult protective services.
It's a division of the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.
The money would help protect people who are vulnerable to frauds and scams.
The grant money would total more than $200 million and allow for an Office for Adult Protective Services and to have a total of three employees.
