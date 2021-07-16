Local leaders and defense industry stakeholders meet as state works to capture national defense dollars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana is working to capture more national defense dollars.

The Greater Indiana Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) met Friday at the Terre Haute Regional Airport. Local leaders hoped to showcase some of the assets the facility offers to West Central Indiana and the state’s defense industry.

Major General Clif Tooley, President of Defense Development at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, was the guest speaker. He explained Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb set a goal last year to triple the amount of defense spending benefiting Hoosier businesses by 2024, equaling about $11.7 billion.

Tooley feels Indiana has the assets to meet that goal. Those assets include businesses, colleges, and workforce talent. The NDIA meetings facilitate conversations about strategies to market those assets and bring defense investments to Indiana, something Tooley says industry and government entities should work together to accomplish.

"For the nation, it means benefitting from the skills and abilities of Hoosiers in the Heartland. But for Hoosiers, the defense industry represents some of the best high-tech, high-paying jobs in the market space," said Tooley.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says those assets exist here, in addition to the 181st base. He hopes marketing these resources will help Indiana get more involved in the defense industry.

"Whether supporting the military here locally or somewhere else in Indiana, it's that economic development piece. It's also supporting the war fighters," said Bennett.

Since 2010, the number of businesses with Department of Defense contracts has dropped from 92,000 to 54,000, and small business contracts have decreased by 70%.

“It’s energizing to come together with various public and private defense leaders from across the state to discuss how we can collectively work to advance the state’s agenda in defense development,” states Rachel Leslie, President of the NDIA Greater Indiana Chapter. “Indiana’s best in the industry are here today and our Chapter members are ready to be at the table for dialogues in moving these strategies forward.”