'We aren't rushing this just to get it done...' Local lawmaker reacts to casino investigation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A lawmaker who helped to lobby for a casino in Vigo County is responding to the gaming commission investigation. We explained last week there's an investigation into Spectacle Entertainment. It's the only company that submitted a proposal for a casino in the county.

Vigo County has been trying to get a casino for a few years now, but just when things were close to being a done deal the Indiana Gaming Commission postponed its meeting where it could have awarded a license. That hearing was supposed to happen on February 7th.

JANUARY 24 STATEMENT FROM THE INDIANA GAMING COMMISSION "The Indiana Gaming Commission is aware of information contained in court filings in the Eastern District of Virginia yesterday referencing an Indiana gaming company based in Indianapolis in 2015, which we understand to be Centaur Gaming. Certain key people in that company now own and operate Spectacle Gaming, the holder of the Majestic Star Casino license in Gary. Spectacle is also currently undertaking a land-based casino project in Gary and pursuing the new casino license in Vigo County. The information we received is concerning and the Commission has begun a review pursuant to its statutory responsibilities into this matter. The meeting tentatively scheduled for February 7th to consider awarding the Vigo County casino license has been postponed in order for the Commission to supplement its investigation of Spectacle. We are working to ascertain the immediate impacts of this information upon the new casino construction project in Gary. Majestic Star Casino will continue normal operations at this time." JANUARY 24 STATEMENT FROM SPECTACLE ENTERTAINMENT "Spectacle Entertainment has been made aware that a paid consulting firm, who once contracted with Centaur Gaming, has been implicated in charges related to campaign finance violations in Virginia. Spectacle pledges to fully cooperate with the Indiana Gaming Commission as it investigates this matter. We take such matters very seriously and we will share more information should additional details become available."

Indiana Senator Jon Ford represents District 38. He was one of the authors of the legislation that made a casino license possible for Vigo County.

Now, the gaming commission is investigating Spectacle Entertainment. It ties back to a federal court case in Arlington, Virginia.

Court documents said certain key figures in spectacle were tied to a gaming company in the case.

Senator Ford said Indiana has some tough regulations when it comes to gaming licenses.

"Here in Indiana we really are focused on making sure that we have a good gaming product. The integrity of the product is sound and that we're checking everybody to make sure. So, this to me is not a negative thing," Ford said. "This is just a slow down let's really investigate any of these issues that are here and I think at the end of the day will help to keep the integrity of gaming in the state of Indiana."

Ford said he still believes a casino will come here just not as quickly as local leaders had hoped. He said this is just a way to make sure Indiana isn't cutting any corners when it comes to gaming in the state.

"This is just another step in the process. Which is, you know, what I think we should all take heart is that we are taking the time to do it we aren't rushing this just to get it done. We want to take our time and provide a quality product," Ford said.

Ford said the worst-case scenario is if the commission doesn't award the company the license, the license will stay in Terre Haute. It would just mean bids would open up for other companies to bring a casino here.

He said he does think we are still on track for a license to be awarded sometime in 2020.

We've reached out to the Indiana Gaming Commission for an update on its investigation. We're waiting on a response.