Local lawmaker, business proposes weight limit change for transportation of masonry products

The legal weight limit for a semi in Indiana is 80,000- pounds, with the exception of agriculture and steel commodities. Indiana State Sen. Jon Ford wants to see masonry products added to the list.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The legal weight limit for a semi in Indiana is 80,000-pounds. Agriculture and steel commodities are the exceptions to this at 97,000 and 120,000-pounds respectfully.

Brampton Brick wants to see the weight limit for masonry products added to this list, too.

RJL Solutions hosted a press conference on Monday to discuss what the public needs to know about the proposed change.

They said that the weight limit increase will come with additional axels. The legal weight limit of an 80,000-pound load is distributed over five axles. Brampton Brick is working with RJL Solutions to propose that masonry products are allowed up to a 120,000-pound weight limit distributed over nine axles.

The additional axles will help distribute the weight of the load and help trucks stop. RJL said the weight distribution of the nine-axle system will not cause any additional strain to roadways.

Brampton Brick said that with the current weight limit trucks are not able to carry as much product due to the weight of the material that is being transported. The proposed weight limit change will allow for trucks to haul more, which will result in fewer trucks on the road.

Chris Egge with Brampton Brick said that fewer trips will allow the bricks to reach customers in a much more cost-effective manner. He said this will result in more of a demand for brick.

“Right now, I put on 46,000 pounds on one truck, because the rest of the truck weight makes up the 80,000 pounds,” Egge said. “[By going to 120,000] I would almost be able to put two truckloads on one with almost the exact same transportation cost.”

News 10 previously discussed this with Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse. He said he changed his position since learning more, but safety remains a priority.

LINK | VIGO COUNTY'S SHERIFF WEIGHS IN ON PROPOSED WEIGHT LIMIT INCREASE ON SEMI-TRUCKS

“What RJL is behind is the effort to have our local brick companies carry the same amount -- 120 -- that the steel companies do,” Plasse said. “And I’m okay with that. I’m just opposed to anything over 120. I just think that’s too much weight to be on the road and to let them stop in a sufficient amount of time.”

Indiana State Sen. Jon Ford (R) will discuss research that was done on this topic in a study session on Wednesday. He hopes legislation will result.

