Local law firm offers free cab rides home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local law firm is offering free cab rides for those who chose to drink on Thanksgiving eve.

That's so you can make it home safely to enjoy Thanksgiving with your family.

Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin in Terre Haute is hosting the 'Safe and Sober Campaign.'

The cabs will run in the Terre Haute area from 8:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m.

To take part, call 812-251-TAXI and mention the program.

The rides will take you from a bar or restaurant to your home.