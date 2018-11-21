TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local law firm is offering free cab rides for those who chose to drink on Thanksgiving eve.
That's so you can make it home safely to enjoy Thanksgiving with your family.
Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin in Terre Haute is hosting the 'Safe and Sober Campaign.'
The cabs will run in the Terre Haute area from 8:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m.
To take part, call 812-251-TAXI and mention the program.
The rides will take you from a bar or restaurant to your home.
Related Content
- Local law firm offers free cab rides home
- Law firm offers free cab rides for Thanksgiving eve
- Local law firm holds memorial ceremony
- Terre Haute offers free city bus rides on election day
- Terre Haute to offer free bus rides on Election Day
- Local pharmacy offering free flu shots; while supplies last!
- Local car washes offering free service for first responders
- Free fishing day offers fun to community
- Safe and Sober rides offered this New Year's Eve
- New Illinois law promotes safety during car rides
Scroll for more content...