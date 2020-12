TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local law firm is stepping up to make sure families have food on the table.

Steve Williams of Williams Law Firm donated $1,000 toward the 14th and Chestnut Holiday Food Baskets. The baskets are given to those who are food insecure during the holidays.

Baesler's Market is also lending a hand with the baskets.

If you'd like to donate, learn more here.