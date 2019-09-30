Clear

Local law firm donates to Wabash Valley Health Center

Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos and Newlin made a $20,000 donation to the Wabash Valley Health Center.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Local law firm Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos and Newlin is giving back.

The law firm donated $20,000 to the Wabash Valley Health Center.

This is another donation towards a capital campaign for the health center. Plans are underway for a major renovation and expansion to the center, which is located at 1436 Locust St., Terre Haute. This will include more parking for patients, 10 additional exam rooms and improved patient privacy throughout the clinic. Leaders said the project is expected to cost roughly $3.5 million.

CEO Charles Welker told News 10,” It’s another piece of support from the community and individual donors to get us a step closer to the finish line to where we can break ground.”

Leaders expect the center to break ground on the renovation and expansion by the end of October.

