Local law enforcement warn of current phone call strategies

Posted: Nov. 4, 2018 5:23 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- According to AARP by next year roughly half of all mobile calls will be fraudulent. It’s scams that aim to gain any money or personal information to further their gain. That's why people like

Franklin Grissom says its important better prepare for the unexpected. Grissom has never fallen victim to scam call but he does say they are becoming more and more elaborate.

"Telling me there was an account with my name and I owe "x" amount of thousands of dollars but i can settle it for much less and then I’ll get one saying it's the IRS saying that I owe taxes from like 2016 or 2017," said Grissom.

“And there is a nonbailable arrest warrant for your arrest issued under your name. So before we move forward with the lawsuit and the legal allegations. Contact us as soon as possible.” This is just one of the many scam calls pretending to be the IRS that many in Wabash Valley have received.

These scams are now using phone number spoofing. That's where they duplicate a caller id to reflect where they want to call from.

A recent example of this is those receiving phone calls from the Parke County sheriff’s office demanding money or they will take you to jail.

Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps says they too get complaints about similar scams as well. Phelps says one of the best things to do is hang up and call the department itself.

"They make it look like it comes from some official location. They're not going to ask our agency or any other law enforcement agency to go out with them anywhere," said Sheriff Phelps.

Entities like the IRS says they would never contact you over the phone for money. They always begin contact through the mail but if they insist on meeting you in person don't be afraid to reach out to local law enforcement for support.

It's a new age of fraud that will only continue to get worse, but the best defense to these scams is to always be cautious.

"Just do your research. If you think it's a credit card company or the sheriff’s office just hang up the phone, call them up and see what’s going on for yourself," said Grissom.

Now the IRS does have a website page set to help those receiving these calls. You can check out that sight here.

