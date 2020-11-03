Local law enforcement says they are ready for any potential civil unrest following the election

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Law enforcement officers in the Wabash Valley area say they're prepared if there is civil unrest after Tuesday's election.

Like other agencies, Indiana State Police say they will be out doing their normal patrols. As always, if you see something...say something and dial 9-1-1 right away.

"You know, the job of the Indiana is State Trooper every day is to provide protection for our citizens. That's what we will do today, or any other day throughout the year," Trooper Matt Ames told us.