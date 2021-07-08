Local law enforcement reflect on the life of Detective Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's another emotional day for local law enforcement as they mourn the loss of a brother in blue.

We spoke with some who are reflecting on Detective Greg Ferency's life and impact.

Ferency was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department.

"I think as a person...the thing, I never in 30 years saw Greg angry. Never," Vigo County Sheriff and former Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said. "His laugh, if you ever heard it, you won't forget it."

We also talked with Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.

"He cared about what he did. He cared about the people he protected, and he cared about the people he incarcerated," Cottom said. "We're going to miss him, and we will never forget him. We won't ever forget anyone who gave everything they have to protect this community. It's going to be tough to move on from this."

Ferency was described as a servant to his community, a hero in blue, and an inspiration for those he left behind.

"Make no mistake, no matter what happened to one of us; we're still going to be. Greg wouldn't want us to quit, Rob (Pitts) wouldn't want us to quit, Brent (Long) wouldn't want us to quit. In fact, they would be pissed off if we did," Sheriff Plasse said.