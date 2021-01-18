TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Local law enforcement agencies are hiring.

VIGO COUNTY SHERIFF:

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting applications for deputy sheriff and reserve deputy sheriff beginning January 19, 2021. Applications must be completed in full and submitted online no later than March 5, 2021, at 4 pm.

Obtaining/Submitting an application:

Applications may be found online by visiting: www.vigocounty.in.gov

(Click employment tab)

Employment Requirements for Merit and Reserve Deputy include:

Shall be 21yrs of age at the time of application submission

May not have any Felony or Domestic Battery convictions

Shall have GED or high school diploma

Must live in Indiana (and reside in Vigo or surrounding county)

Shall pass physical agility, written exam, extensive background and interview processes

Reserve Deputy Sheriff is a volunteer, non-paid position requiring a minimum of 24 hours of service each month, following an extensive training program. Reserve deputies receive a yearly clothing allowance of $1,250.

Merit Deputy Sheriff is a full-time paid position, with benefits.



Merit Deputy Salary/Benefits include:

$49,274 starting salary

$1,650 yearly clothing allowance

Percentage based yearly longevity increases years 2 through 21

Paid vacation/sick time

Take-home vehicle

Insurance and retirement options

TERRE HAUTE POLICE DEPARTMENT:

We are excited to announce that we will be accepting applications for Police Officer starting on Monday, February 1st, 2021. Acceptance of applications will close on Monday, April 12th, 2021. Starting February 1st, you can apply by visiting www.terrehautepd.com

In the meantime, we encourage those that are interested to visit https://terrehaute.in.gov/.../employment-eligibility... to learn more about eligibility requirements.

INDIANA STATE POLICE

The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for the 81st Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at http://www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police.

Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted for the 81st Recruit Academy.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

1. Must be a United States citizen.

2. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is December 2, 2021)

3. Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

4. Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile.

5. Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.

6. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).



The starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department Recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000.00 a year. Recruits of the 81st Recruit Academy are offered an excellent health care plan, which includes medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees, along with their families, until reaching age 65. The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service.

Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time through the following: https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service.



Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting https://www.in.gov/isp/3041.htm to find the recruiter assigned to your area.