Local kids get the chance to learn how a hospital works during visit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at one local school had the chance to learn the ins and outs of medicine.

A first grade class from Dixie Bee Elementary School visited Regional Hospital in Terre Haute on Wednesday.

Hospital staff set up several stations for the kids.

They educated students on what happens when you go to the hospital.

Students learned lessons on germs in the classroom, biking safety, and stranger danger.

They even got to see a helicopter, ambulance, and fire truck up close.

Organizers say it is important to teach kids safety lessons at a young age.

"I think its really important that they know what other people in the community are doing. Then they're not afraid if they need to come to the hospital for any sort of reason or if their family member needs to come," Deborah Meyers, a teacher at Dixie Bee said.

Teachers told us the student's favorite part was the helicopter.