Local kid signs big dirt bike racing deal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash valley teen says he wants to make it big in the dirt bike racing world and he signed a sweet deal to get him closer to the goal.

Jack Joy is a student at Terre Haute North Vigo high school.

He's been racing since he was 7-years-old.

He says it was just for fun at the start but, he was pretty good so he got more competitive.

Now, he's training and working on bikes all the time.

He's doing so well, he just signed a deal with Sherco USA.

The company is giving him 4-free bikes, a parts allowance, and a chance to get to the top!

Jack Joy, dirt bike racer says, "It means a lot to me. It's a lot of dedication I've put into it and I've been working to get this deal for a while. I'm finally happy we made it happen."

Joy says he hopes this all leads to big money down the road.

He's already traveling across the Wabash Valley and the country for Indiana Cross Country Racing and Grand National Cross Country Racing.