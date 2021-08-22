Local juvenile killed in dirt bike accident

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At 5:50 pm this evening, the Vigo County Sheriff's office responded to a fatal crash.

Officials say the initial investigation shows a male juvenile was driving a dirt bike in Western Vigo County. They say he was heading eastbound on Concannon Road when he struck a Pickup truck traveling West.

The male juvenile driving the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

We will continue to bring you information as it becomes available.