Local humane society receives grant

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local humane society is the recipient of a grant from the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

The Clay County Humane Society received $5,000.

Leaders at the shelter say adoptions and donations have been down.

The shelter is currently only conducting adoptions through appointments.

This money will help cover food supplies and other expenses at the shelter.

“This should keep us going for the next month, maybe the next month and a half, just kind of depends on how everything plays out. So yeah it was a huge help," Lindsay Stevenson, manager of the Clay County Humane Society, said.

The humane society will be hosting a raffle on its Facebook page this Friday to raise donations.

You can enter for five dollars.

The winner will be announced the following week.