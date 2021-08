TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local humane society says some staff started returning to work after being under COVID-19 quarantine.

A little over a week ago, Terre Haute Humane Society closed to the public due to an outbreak amongst the staff at the shelter.

Now, they say they are scheduling meet and greets as they work to get back to their regular operations.

A Clear the Shelter event will still happen as planned later this month.