Clear

Local humane shelter receives a grant to help spay and neuter pets

The Terre Haute Humane Society received a grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation to offer low-cost spay and neuters.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local shelter now has a boost to help with spay and neuter costs.

The Terre Haute Humane Society received a grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation to offer low-cost spay and neuters.

It will allow the shelter to offer the procedure at a reduced price.

To be eligible, you must meet certain income requirements.

If approved, the procedure would cost about $35 for cats and dogs under 50 pounds.

The shelter is taking phone numbers so it can make a list.

If you're interested in getting your pet spayed o neutered, call the shelter at 812-232-0293.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Pleasant Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local humane shelter receives a grant to help spay and neuter pets

Image

New group hopes to improve the area around Terre Haute's airport

Image

"It's a crisis right now..." a new bill is trying to help homeless veterans across the country

Image

Lightning strike leads to Lyford house fire

Image

Driver involved fatal Edgar County truck crash facing several charges, police identify victim

Image

The Peach Truck set to make a stop in Terre Haute

Image

Indiana State University celebrates a decade of fitness on campus

Image

Crews set to close Fowler Park Beach ahead of bridge renovation

Image

June rainfall continues to impact local farmers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way