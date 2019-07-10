Local humane shelter receives a grant to help spay and neuter pets

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local shelter now has a boost to help with spay and neuter costs.
The Terre Haute Humane Society received a grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation to offer low-cost spay and neuters.
It will allow the shelter to offer the procedure at a reduced price.
To be eligible, you must meet certain income requirements.
If approved, the procedure would cost about $35 for cats and dogs under 50 pounds.
The shelter is taking phone numbers so it can make a list.
If you're interested in getting your pet spayed o neutered, call the shelter at 812-232-0293.
