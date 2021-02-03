Clear

Local human trafficking survivor shares her story

Indiana State Police say Indiana ranks 22nd in the country in the number of human trafficking cases.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 6:48 PM
Posted By: Porsha Williams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police say Indiana ranks 22nd in the country in the number of human trafficking cases.
And with Superbowl 55 getting underway this weekend, police say it's important you stay on high alert.

News 10 talked with a Terre Haute woman named Rebecca.
She's a human trafficking survivor, we won't share her last name for her safety concerns.
She says she was trafficked right here in Terre Haute several years ago.
She says that when most people think of being trafficked, it's by a stranger.
But as Rebecca shares the predator is usually someone you know.
"I was trafficked when I was in my 20's for a little over 2 and a half years simply by a man that I believed cared about me, it took about 14 years after I had gotten away from him that I was able to self identify that what had happened to me was actually sex trafficking," said Rebecca.

She says one of the common misconceptions about this crime is that it's not happening where you are.
"A lot of people think it's just a 3rd world country problem but when in truth it is happening all over the United States. Suburbs, big cities, inner cities, not just oversea's," says Rebecca.
Kate Kimmer is the director of anti-trafficking initiative in Indianapolis.
She says she's been working with traffic victims for 12 years.
She believes the problem is not getting better.
"I've never had a client die and last year I had my first client die. So it was a tough year, it was a tough year for all of us in this work and a tough year for survivors," says Kate Kimmer.

Meanwhile, Rebecca has started a non-profit geared toward men and women who have found themselves in the position she was in.
If you have concerns, there's a national trafficking hotline you can call for help.
That important telephone number is 1-888-373-7888.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
