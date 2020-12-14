Local hospitals issue statements on COVID-19 vaccine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As distribution is underway for the COVID-19 vaccine, some local hospitals have issued statements.

On Monday, News 10 received comments from both Union Health and Regional Hospital.

See what they had to say about the vaccine below:

Union Health

"Vaccinations are scheduled to begin with qualified clinical and non-clinical staff on Friday, December the 18th. Once we complete the initial wave of immunizations to select staff, we will open it up to all front facing staff. We expect that to begin next week.

Coverage for our area will include Vigo and four surrounding counties (Vermillion, Parke, Sullivan and Clay). We are already seeing registrations from each of these counties."

Regional Hospital

"We are so happy to see light at the end of the tunnel! Our employees have been so resilient during this pandemic and have always put our patients’ needs as the top priority. It’s only fitting that they are the first in line to receive the vaccine! We are working hard to begin offering it this week for area health care workers.

Lindsay Stergar, Interim CEO"