TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you or anyone you know has recovered from COVID-19 there's a chance to help out others.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital is seeking plasma donations from people with COVID-19 antibodies.
It's part of a national study. The study is working to determine if plasma from recovered patients may benefit patients with serious cases.
Officials with the study say the success of it hinges on the continued collection of plasma.
"It's incredibly humbling and a proud moment for our hospital...to know that we are part of potentially, a very promising national solution for the care of our COVID-19 patients is a pretty proud moment," Regional Hospital COO Lindsay Stergar said.
If you've recovered from COVID-19, you can donate through the Versiti Blood Center of Indiana or at another location.
Related Content
- Local hospital taking part in COVID-19 plasma study
- Plasma donation center opens in Terre Haute
- Local candidates take part in 'Candidate School'
- Local businesses take part in leadership conference
- Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions
- Lilly Study to Focus on COVID-19 Prevalence
- Plasma from recovered patients could help in coronavirus fight
- Local kids take part in state robotics competition
- Local kids take part in acting camp at ISU
- Local school takes part in Great American Shakeout