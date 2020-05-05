Local hospital taking part in COVID-19 plasma study

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you or anyone you know has recovered from COVID-19 there's a chance to help out others.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital is seeking plasma donations from people with COVID-19 antibodies.

It's part of a national study. The study is working to determine if plasma from recovered patients may benefit patients with serious cases.

Officials with the study say the success of it hinges on the continued collection of plasma.

"It's incredibly humbling and a proud moment for our hospital...to know that we are part of potentially, a very promising national solution for the care of our COVID-19 patients is a pretty proud moment," Regional Hospital COO Lindsay Stergar said.

If you've recovered from COVID-19, you can donate through the Versiti Blood Center of Indiana or at another location.

