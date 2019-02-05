Local hospital sets flu restrictions

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Temporary flu restrictions for visitors have been put in place at Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois.
That's coming from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In fact, many hospitals throughout Illinois have restrictions in place right now.
Health experts say it's best to be prepared s widespread influenza activity continues to increase.
Each hospital gets a memo from the State of Illinois on a weekly basis.
It's up to the facility to lift those restrictions.
Those restrictions include:
- No visitors under the age of 18
- No more than two visitors at a time
- Visitors with a cough, fever, or a sore throat will be asked to wear a mask
