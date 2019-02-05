Clear

Local hospital sets flu restrictions

That's coming from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Temporary flu restrictions for visitors have been put in place at Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois.

That's coming from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In fact, many hospitals throughout Illinois have restrictions in place right now.

LATEST FROM THE CDC

Health experts say it's best to be prepared s widespread influenza activity continues to increase.

Each hospital gets a memo from the State of Illinois on a weekly basis.

It's up to the facility to lift those restrictions.

Those restrictions include:

- No visitors under the age of 18
- No more than two visitors at a time
- Visitors with a cough, fever, or a sore throat will be asked to wear a mask

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 29°
Cooler air and unsettled weather.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A new gym in Terre Haute is getting kids more active in a unique way Part 1

Image

A new gym in Terre Haute is getting kids more active in a unique way Part 2

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Formal Bridal Sale, Sat. Feb. 23rd,Maple Avenue United Methodist Church 1203 Maple Ave

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Cooler, cloudy afternoon showers. High: 45°

Image

A foggy, foggy night

Image

Tips to keep small children safe from burns

Image

Documentary shines the spotlight on Indiana Theatre

Image

Terre Haute baby born with holes in her heart has a reunion with the hospital staff that saved her l

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program