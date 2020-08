VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes wants you to protect yourself and your loved ones as you enjoy some fun in the sun.

They say all it takes is a few bad sunburns for the risk of skin cancer to increase.

Your clothes can play a big part in either hurting or helping. Wet clothes offer less protection than dry clothes, darker colored clothes will protect you better than lighter, and long sleeve shirts, when possible, will of course protect you.